MCD passes key proposals amid LPG shortage row

New Delhi: The General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) witnessed the passage of several public welfare proposals even as proceedings were disrupted by protests from councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party over an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said that multiple decisions aimed at improving civic infrastructure and public services were approved after deliberations. He maintained that the Corporation remained committed to addressing key issues concerning citizens and ensuring better service delivery.

During the meeting, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi presented a vote of thanks marking 8,933 days of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister. The Mayor described the Prime Minister’s long tenure as reflective of administrative experience and sustained public trust.

The Mayor also welcomed the allocation of Rs 11,412 crore to the MCD in the Delhi government’s Budget presented by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, terming it a significant boost for strengthening civic infrastructure, enhancing public services, and supporting environmental initiatives.

However, AAP councillors staged protests inside and outside the House, raising concerns over the reported shortage of LPG cylinders. Terming the issue a matter of public urgency, councillors demanded an immediate discussion, with some entering the House carrying placards and raising slogans. According to the Mayor, the disruptions were an attempt to divert attention from the scheduled agenda and hinder discussions on civic matters.