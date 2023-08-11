MCD organises ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ prog

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised “Azadi ka Amri Mahotsav-Meri Mati Mera Desh” at their headquarters in Civic Centre on Friday with the aim to promote Hindi language in official work.

The event was attended by the Additional Commissioner of MCD, Sunil Bhadu, senior officers, and other employees.

He requested all Corporation employees to use Hindi in their administrative work, claiming that it should not only be a ‘language of conversation’.

Under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh Abhiyan’, numerous programmes will be organised to celebrate India’s 77th year of independence, including narrating stories of freedom fighters to MCD school students during assemblies.