MCD organises mega march in Rohini for clean & green Delhi

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday organised a mega march in Rohini Zone under its flagship campaign “Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi”, drawing participation from elected representatives, officials, students, and citizens.

The march was led by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, North-West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi, and other senior civic representatives. Local councillors, MCD officers, sanitation workers, and large groups of students also joined the event, which featured street plays and Haryanvi folk performances aimed at spreading awareness.

Addressing the gathering, Speaker Vijender Gupta underlined the magnitude of the city’s waste challenge. “Delhi produces nearly 1.25 crore kilograms of garbage every day. With a rising population and over 50 lakh people commuting daily for work, keeping Delhi clean is an enormous task,” he said. Stressing the importance of source segregation, he added that wet waste must be composted while dry waste should be recycled. “Our mission will succeed only when every citizen changes their habits and fulfils their responsibility towards cleanliness,” he noted, while acknowledging the work of nearly 70,000 MCD sanitation staff. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh called on residents to treat Delhi as their shared home. “Just as we keep our houses clean, it is our duty to keep the city free from garbage. We must pledge not to litter, avoid single-use plastics, and segregate waste responsibly,” he said, urging citizens to support sanitation workers and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Officials said the march was part of a larger drive to mobilise civic participation in maintaining cleanliness, reducing polythene use, and reinforcing respect for sanitation employees who are at the heart of the campaign.