MCD organises health, blood donation camp

New Delhi: A Health Check-up and Blood Donation Camp was organised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at the Primary Urban Health Centre (PUHC), Paschim Vihar, where 118 citizens availed themselves of medical services and 21 volunteers came forward for donating blood.

Free health screenings included blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin tests, and general medical consultations. Medical staff also provided advice on preventive care, nutrition, hygiene, and management of chronic ailments.

The volunteers’ contribution was seen as essential to reinforce the local blood bank reserve. Officials said such camps reinforce access to primary health services and encourage community engagement in preventive healthcare measures. Residents expressed appreciation, urging the continuation of such outreach programmes in underserved neighbourhoods.