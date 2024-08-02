MCD orders survey of buildings with basement, hanging electricity wires

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered a survey of buildings with basements, open hanging wires and old barrels catering to the combined drainage system across the city in wake of the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths.



The civic body has issued urgent preventive measures for compliance which includes ensuring separate entry and exit points in the basement of any building, public declaration of their building plan, removal of encroachment from drains and footpaths, among other steps.

All zonal deputy commissioners have been directed to implement these measures to prevent misuse of the basement and other related matters in a circular issued on July 29, released on Thursday.

“..A tragic incident occurred in the basement of a coaching institute for IAS aspirants located at Old Rajender Nagar on Saturday, the 27th of July 2024 which resulted into loss of life of three students due to flashflood caused because of choked sewer line / storm water drainage system. Needless to say that it is the primary responsibility of MCD to provide a safe and livable city to the Public... “

“In this regard, a delegation of students met the Commissioner on Sunday, the 28th of July 2024 and expressed their concerns on this issue.

“It was explained to them by the Commissioner that MCD will take all necessary steps urgently so as to prevent such a mishap in future,” the circular read.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi ordered the building having basement should be surveyed and immediate action including sealing be taken against those who are found misusing the same.

There should be separate entry and exit gates for the basement and all building plans be made available in public domain, so that the violators can be detected, it added.

All encroachments above drains and footpaths must be removed and the storm water drains be fully desilted and choking at any point needs to be cleared with the help of super-sucker machines, as per the order.

“In case a fresh drain is required at any place, an immediate proposal for the same should be put up,” it said.

Furthermore, the officials have been directed to keep handy portable pumps along with operators for dewatering of vulnerable points where waterlogging usually occurs. Such points have already been identified by the MCD,

it said.

“The open hanging wires and cables shall be surveyed and immediate necessary action be taken in close coordination with North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) /BSES Rajdhani Power Limited,” the order said.

The officials have also been asked to ensure quick removal of garbage to avoid putrefaction of the same during rainy season resulting into

foul smell.

In some of the zones, there are old barrels catering to combined drainage i.e. sewer and storm water. The MCD has asked to survey these barrels to avoid any untoward incident.

The civic body has also directed to work on improving the condition of the urinal and toilets which are in poor state.