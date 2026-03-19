MCD orders crack down on illegal encroachments

New Delhi: Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Satya Sharma, conducted a surprise inspection in the Chandni Chowk area, directing strict action against encroachments and illegal activities in public spaces.



The inspection, carried out in the Sadar Paharganj Zone, was attended by local councillor Suman Kumar Gupta, zonal Deputy Commissioner Kanika, and other senior officials. The team visited key locations including Dangal Maidan Parking and Club Parking near Old Delhi Railway Station.

Officials found that both parking sites were being misused for unauthorised loading and unloading by transporters. Instances of encroachment and illegal slums were also reported in the Club Parking area, while roadside spaces were allegedly being used for unlawful liquor sales.

Taking serious note of the violations, Sharma directed immediate removal of encroachments around the railway station and instructed the Station House Officer of Lahori Gate to initiate strict action against those involved in illegal activities.

She also ordered the cancellation of tenders for the two parking sites and asked officials to impose heavy penalties on the agencies concerned. Public toilet facilities in the area were inspected, with directions issued for improved cleanliness and maintenance.

Old MCD buildings were found dilapidated; the Chairperson sought assessment, better land use for revenue, and warned against encroachments, stressing regular inspections.