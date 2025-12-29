MCD opens 1st municipal pet crematorium

New Delhi: In a significant step towards humane and sustainable urban services, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has made the Capital’s first municipal pet crematorium operational at Dwarka. The facility, designed to offer dignified last rites for companion animals, reflects a growing recognition of pets as integral members of urban households.

A Humane Civic Initiative

Located in Dwarka, the crematorium is equipped with a CNG-based incineration system that ensures minimal emissions and adheres to pollution-control norms. Civic officials said the initiative addresses a long-standing gap in Delhi’s urban infrastructure, where pet owners often struggled to find lawful and environmentally safe options for animal cremation. The facility allows families to bid a respectful farewell to their pets without resorting to unsafe or informal practices.

Environment-Friendly Design

According to MCD, the crematorium uses a controlled combustion process that significantly reduces harmful pollutants compared to conventional methods. The use of CNG aligns with Delhi’s broader clean-energy goals and efforts to curb urban air pollution. Officials described the project as a balance between compassion and environmental responsibility.

Citizen-Centric Services

The facility has been developed keeping ease of access in mind, with dedicated contact numbers and support staff to guide citizens during emotionally difficult moments. Animal welfare groups called it a progressive step that acknowledges both public sentiment and ecological concerns.

A Model for Urban Governance

Urban planners say the Dwarka pet crematorium could serve as a template for similar facilities across Delhi and other Indian cities, where pet ownership is steadily rising. By institutionalising such services, civic bodies can reduce illegal dumping of animal remains and promote responsible pet care even after death. With this initiative, the MCD signals a shift towards inclusive urban planning one that extends dignity, care and sustainability beyond humans to the animals that share the city with them.