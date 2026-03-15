MCD okays STP project; 105 workers regularised, project aims to modernise pumping infra

New Delhi: The General House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) approved several proposals aimed at improving civic infrastructure, environmental sustainability and employee welfare, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said.

Addressing the media, the Mayor stated that the House cleared a proposal for remodelling an existing pump house for sludge drainage and constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) to supply treated water to municipal parks in Sunder Nagri, Shastri Park, IP Extension, Laxmi Nagar and adjoining areas. The project aims to modernise pumping infrastructure and promote water conservation by utilising treated wastewater for horticulture in nearby parks.

Singh said the initiative would support sustainable urban development while strengthening the city’s green cover. “Such projects will help maintain ecological balance while ensuring better utilisation of treated wastewater,” he added.

The House also approved a proposal to allow NGOs, Resident Welfare Societies and self-help groups to adopt, develop and maintain cremation grounds, burial grounds and cemeteries under the corporation’s jurisdiction. According to the Mayor, 24 organisations have been selected for the initiative.

In addition, two NGOs have been recommended to undertake a pilot project using 100% ‘Upla’ (cow dung cakes) for cremation at the Green Park cremation ground in the South Zone and the Dwarka Sector-24 cremation ground in the Najafgarh Zone, in an effort to promote environmentally sustainable practices and reduce dependence on firewood. The Mayor further announced that the services of 105 Safai Karamcharis have been regularised.