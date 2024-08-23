MCD okays disposal of 30 lakh tonnes of legacy waste

New Delhi: In a move towards improving waste management, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved the disposal of 30 lakh tonnes of legacy waste in the second phase of operations at the Bhalswa landfill site. This decision was made during a recent MCD House meeting aimed at tackling the city’s waste crisis.



Oberoi outlined several key initiatives approved in the meeting. A major highlight is the collaboration between MCD and Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) to establish a compressed biogas (CBG) plant. This facility

will be part of an integrated CBG-CNG fuel station, promoting sustainable waste-to-energy solutions. Additionally, a new sanitary landfill site

will be developed in Sultanpur Dabas village to further address Delhi’s waste management challenges.

She also revealed plans for a new ingesta/paunch waste/cow dung drying plant at Ghazipur. This plant aims to reduce the amount of animal waste entering landfills, thereby mitigating environmental impact.

The meeting also saw the approval of several infrastructure and community development projects.