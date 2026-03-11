MCD officials inspect sanitation, drainage in E Delhi’s Kondli area

New Delhi: Senior officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out an inspection in the Kondli area of East Delhi to review sanitation arrangements, drain conditions and civic facilities in the locality.

The inspection was led by Additional Commissioner Pankaj Naresh Agarwal, along with Wairokpam Punshiba Singh, and officials from various departments. The team visited several locations in Ward No. 193 in the Shahdara South Zone to assess on-ground conditions and issue directions for improvement.

During the visit to the facility located at Dharamshila Road, officials directed that pending maintenance work on machinery be completed at the earliest so that the unit can become operational. Authorities were asked to provide photographic documentation of the repair work once completed.

The inspection team also noticed construction and demolition (C&D) waste near a drain opposite Dharamshila Road and instructed officials to remove it immediately. Before-and-after photographs of the cleaning work were also sought for monitoring purposes.

Sanitation around Dashmesh Public School was reviewed, and the sanitary inspector was directed to intensify cleaning efforts in the area. The Veterinary Department was also asked to address the issue of stray cattle reported by residents. Officials further observed silt accumulation on Krishna Market Road and directed its prompt removal while emphasising coordination among agencies to prevent similar problems in the future. Officials directed clearing fallen leaves, improving sanitation in market back lanes and repairing a damaged drain to prevent waterlogging. Nodal officers were asked to submit daily progress reports and an action taken report within five days.