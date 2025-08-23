MCD, NR launch ‘mosquito terminator train’ to tackle VBDs

New Delhi: In a joint initiative to combat the seasonal rise in mosquito-borne illnesses,

the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Northern Railway recently rolled out a specially designed “Mosquito Terminator Train” from the New Delhi Railway Station.

The train, flagged off by Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, is equipped with a truck-mounted power sprayer placed on a railway wagon. It will release anti-larval chemicals along both sides of railway tracks, covering up to 50–60 metres on each side. Officials noted that this spraying mechanism would allow access to stretches that are otherwise difficult to reach through manual drives. Speaking at the launch, Mayor Singh highlighted that stagnant water around railway tracks often turns into mosquito breeding sites, especially during the monsoon. “This initiative is not just about spraying chemicals, but about building a protective shield for Delhi residents. With large-scale spraying, we aim to root out dengue, malaria, and chikungunya at their source,” he said.

MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar emphasised that while the corporation has been conducting routine cleanliness and fumigation drives across the city, the railway-focused effort would expand the scope of prevention. He added that the campaign’s success also depends on active public participation. “The city can only remain safe if people ensure that no water is allowed to stagnate in and around their homes. Mosquito eradication has to be a collective effort,” he said.

The commissioner further informed that the spraying exercise would continue until September, which is typically

the peak transmission season for mosquito-borne diseases in the Capital.

He expressed optimism that the campaign would play a significant role in controlling the spread of infections. According to him, dengue cases this year are already lower compared to the same period last year.