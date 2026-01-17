MCD mulls inter-departmental panel, Rs 200-cr allocation in bid to curb pollution

New Delhi: Ahead of its budget, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will set up an inter-departmental group for better co-ordination in matters regarding rising pollution levels in the capital, officials said on Friday.

The committee, expected to be constituted in upcoming days, will include development, environment and municipal services (DEMS), engineering, horticulture and sanitation department officials, and will be backed by approximately Rs 200 crore allocation to reduce pollution in the city, officials privy to the matter said.

According to officials, the group will be headed by the additional commissioner and is expected to streamline planning and field operations, particularly in sanitation

drives, park upkeep and engineering works.

“The restructured group is designed to bring together functions that have traditionally operated in isolation, to improve coordination on core civic tasks from street-level cleanliness and waste collection to park maintenance and infrastructure repairs,” a senior official said.

For years, residents have flagged gaps in sanitation and horticulture services across city neighbourhoods, the officer said, adding that the group aims to work in unison to tackle pollution.