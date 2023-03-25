MCD Mayor orders FIRs against corrupt officials

New Delhi: MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspected the under-construction Sultanpuri flyover and underpass on Friday. She also ordered an FIR against JE, others over corruption charges and met with Shahdara South Zone regarding the rape case in an MCD school.



During the inspection, it came to light that the work of the flyover and underpass has been stalled for a long time. The work of a flyover connecting Sultanpuri and Nangloi was started in 2010. Even after more than a decade, the work of the flyover and underpass has not been completed. The officials informed the Mayor that the payments for the construction of the flyover and underpass have not been made. Due to which the construction work has stopped.

She said that the underpass should be opened for general use after assessing its safety standards, after which the flyover should be completed during the second phase.

“After the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government in MCD, the projects which were lying shut for years are being completed. The Sultanpuri flyover is also an example of this,” she said.

Oberoi taking a strong stand against corruption in the corporation. She ordered the Shahdara North Zone DC to file FIRs against corrupt officials, including a Junior Engineer (JE) and his associates who have been openly taking bribes from residents.

Oberoi said, “We will not allow any officer to harass Delhiites. Our government is committed to making the MCD corruption-free.”