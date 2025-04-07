MCD Mayor, House Leader oppose solid waste user charges

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of the House Mukesh Goel have opposed the municipal commissioner’s move to add solid waste user charges to house tax bills, calling it unjustified and anti-people. They demanded immediate withdrawal of the levy and said legal options were being explored.

At a press conference, Kumar criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for failing to provide promised door-to-door garbage collection services, despite already high taxes. He argued the proposal should have been placed before the MCD House for approval. Goel added that the Environment Management Services and House Tax departments acted without informing the public or the House, calling the move unethical and possibly illegal.

They claimed the decision, made without budgetary approval, was timed poorly at the end of the mayor’s term. Both leaders cited poor implementation of the Centre’s 2016 solid waste management policy and said most households still lack proper collection services.

They warned the new charges could damage tax compliance and public trust. The MCD, they said, should first fix infrastructure before imposing fees. Charges range from Rs 50 to Rs 3,000 monthly based on property type and use, according to Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.