MCD Mayor administers oath to newly elected councillor

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday held a special meeting of the House during which Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh administered the oath of office to a newly elected councillor. The ceremony took place in the presence of councillors across party lines and senior officials of the civic body, marking a formal addition to the House.

Congratulating the newly elected representative, the Mayor extended his best wishes to all councillors and underscored the importance of collective responsibility in addressing civic challenges. He emphasised that cooperation, unity and a shared commitment to public service were essential for ensuring effective governance in a city as

complex as Delhi.

During the special sitting, several important decisions aimed at safeguarding the interests of citizens were taken, the Mayor said. Reiterating the MCD’s commitment to strengthening civic administration, he noted that the Corporation remains focused on improving the quality of life for residents through responsive and transparent governance.

Highlighting the MCD’s ongoing initiatives, the Mayor said the civic body was working continuously to deliver efficient and citizen-centric services. He stressed the need for councillors to play an active role in policy implementation and monitoring, particularly in areas that directly impact daily life in the city.

Sanitation, public health, education, infrastructure development and environmental protection would continue to be taken up on a priority basis, Singh said, adding that greater public participation was crucial for the success of civic programmes. He assured that the Corporation would strengthen mechanisms to involve citizens more closely in decision-making processes.The special meeting ended with councillors pledging coordinated, accountable work, as the Mayor affirmed MCD’s commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more developed Delhi.