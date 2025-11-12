MCD marks Urdu Day with grand ‘mushaira’

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) marked Urdu Day with a vibrant celebration at its headquarters, featuring a grand ‘mushaira’ that brought together renowned poets and literary figures. The event, held in a spirit of cultural harmony, reflected the civic body’s commitment to preserving India’s linguistic and literary heritage.

Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav described Urdu as a “language that unites hearts” and “a living embodiment of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb.” He added that alongside administrative functions, the Corporation plays a key role in nurturing Delhi’s cultural and literary traditions.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma emphasised that “Urdu’s beauty lies in its subtlety and etiquette,” describing Hindi and Urdu as “siblings born of the same soil.” Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi remarked that language forms the soul of a society and urged respect for all languages as a mark of shared cultural heritage.

The highlight of the evening was a captivating mushaira, where acclaimed poets including Sutlej Indori, son of late Rahat Indori, enthralled the audience. Other poets such as Mohan Muntazir, Akmal Balrampuri, Damdar Banarasi, Muzzammil Ayub, and Nidhi Kashish also presented their verses to resounding applause.

The Corporation also honoured employees for their contributions to Urdu, including Balram Sharma, Huma Abbasi, and Farheen. The event concluded amidst loud applause and heartfelt appreciation, symbolising Delhi’s enduring commitment to linguistic and cultural inclusivity.