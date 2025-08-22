MCD marks ‘Swachh Sankalp Diwas’

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday observed ‘Swachh Delhi Sankalp Diwas’, reaffirming its commitment to transform the national capital into a cleaner, healthier and garbage-free city. The initiative, held under the banner of the ongoing “Delhi ko Kooda Mukt Karna Hai” campaign, brought together civic officials, elected representatives, resident welfare associations and community groups in large numbers.

Senior MCD officials said the programme was not merely symbolic but a renewed pledge to strengthen waste management systems, enhance sanitation drives, and promote active public participation in keeping neighbourhoods clean. “The responsibility of cleanliness does not rest on the corporation alone it must become a collective effort. Citizens are equal stakeholders in building a garbage-free Delhi,” an official said. The observance included awareness activities across wards, street-cleaning drives, and outreach programmes to highlight segregation of waste at source and scientific disposal methods. Civic leaders emphasised that behavioural change among citizens remains the cornerstone of the campaign’s success.

“Cleanliness is not only about infrastructure, it is about discipline and responsibility. By joining hands, we can make Delhi a model city for sustainable urban living,” remarked a councillor while addressing participants.

The MCD leadership underlined that the Sankalp Diwas was also a moment to take stock of progress achieved so far, while redoubling efforts to meet ambitious targets of waste reduction and recycling. The civic body assured that initiatives undertaken under this campaign will continue with greater intensity in the coming months.