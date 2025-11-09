MCD marks 150 years of Vande Mataram

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday organised a grand event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee. On this occasion, the Education Department of MCD unveiled the School Web App, a digital initiative aimed at modernising government schools and making classrooms smarter and more accessible to parents. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, and MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar graced the event as chief guests. Senior MCD officials, councillors, principals, teachers, parents, and students were also present. Students presented cultural performances to mark the milestone occasion. Speaking at the event, Ashish Sood described the School Web App as “a new chapter in India’s education system” and a crucial step in realising the vision of a Developed India by 2047. He said that the initiative would make every classroom a smart class and integrate AI for attendance, etc