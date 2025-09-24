MCD marks 10th National Ayurveda Day with focus on people and planet

new delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s AYUSH Department today observed the 10th National Ayurveda Day at the Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium, Civic Centre, underscoring the enduring significance of Ayurvedic traditions in nurturing both human health and environmental harmony. The event was chaired by Keshav Chandra, IAS, chairperson, NDMC, with Taria Thomas, IAS, secretary NDMC, and other senior officials, councillors, and officers in attendance.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by expert lectures and an exhibition that showcased Ayurveda’s holistic approach to wellbeing. Joining the senior leadership were Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav; Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma; Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi; Health Committee Chairman Manish Chaddha; Councillor Amit Nagpal; Commissioner Ashwani Kumar; Additional Commissioners Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal and (HQ) B.P. Bhardwaj; along with AYUSH doctors, staff, and community volunteers.

Aligning with the nationwide theme “Ayurveda for People & Planet,” the speakers stressed that Ayurveda is not merely a medicinal system but an integrative science of living one rooted in ecological balance. This theme, also endorsed by the Ministry of AYUSH, reflects India’s fixed national observance of Ayurveda Day on September 23 each year, as per a Gazette notification issued in March 2025.

In a special address, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Prataprao Jadhav, remarked that “Ayurveda is more than a medical science it is a way of life that harmonises individuals with their environment,” emphasising the preventive potential of Ayurvedic practice in tackling lifestyle disorders and climate-related health challenges.

Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav echoed these sentiments, stating that MCD remains committed to bringing the benefits of Ayurveda to every citizen.

Satya Sharma urged adoption of regular yoga, wholesome diet, and restful sleep, while Pravesh Wahi described Ayurveda as a science of balanced living that is especially relevant in an era of fast-paced lifestyles.

Commissioner Ashwani Kumar called for disciplined routines to prevent disease, and Health Committee chairman Manish Chaddha underlined Ayurveda’s preventive strength.

The event closed with renewed resolutions to raise public awareness, integrate tradition with modern health policy, and ensure that both people and planet reap the benefits of this ancient science.