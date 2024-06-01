MCD makes vigorous efforts in controlling vector-borne diseases

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) intensified its efforts across the city to prevent and control the spread of vector-borne diseases.



The MCD aims to provide preventative measures to the public and administer several control measures.

For this purpose, several Domestic Breeding Checkers have been deployed to check for larvae. Intersectoral meetings have been organised for stakeholders,

Awareness campaigns have been organised with the Resident Welfare Association and anti-larval insecticides have been sprayed at breeding sites.Controlling mosquito breeding at its source is paramount for managing dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

From January 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024, the MCD conducted 13,567,884 house visits. Among these visits, 26,163 premises were identified as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and treated on the spot.

Additionally, 192,405 premises underwent spraying and fogging as preventive measures.

Motorised sprayers are designated for spraying ‘naali’ drains and surface collections of water bodies.

The MCD has conducted awareness campaigns to increase knowledge of major vector-borne diseases.

Awareness is increased through RWA meetings, rallies, observation of dengue and malaria days, distribution of handbills, as well as pasting of stickers.

The MCD appeals to people to be aware that mosquitoes breed indoors, mainly under furniture, beds, and shelves and that these mosquitoes bite during the morning and afternoon hours.

MCD instructs people to cover all water-holding containers, emptying and cleaning containers and scrubbing and drying water coolers once a week.

The MCD informed the public that dengue is an outbreak-prone seasonal febrile viral disease that is transmitted through the bites of female adult mosquitoes.

They informed that the Aedes mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. They say they breed in cement

tanks, overhead tanks, underground tanks, discarded containers, and junk materials