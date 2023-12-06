MCD makes geo-tagging mandatory for property tax exemption

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has mandated geotagging of all properties in order for them to avail property tax exemption, announced the Corporation on Tuesday.



Geotagging of properties refers to assigning a unique latitude-longitude to each property on GIS maps by selecting the current location against a UPIC.

This ensures that all properties have locations identified with a unique latitude-longitude position. It will enable a location-wise identification of individual properties and help MCD to provide services more efficiently, they informed.

To geotag properties, property owners will have to download the mobile application launched by MCD called, Unified Mobile App (UMA).

‘If any taxpayer fails to geo-tag their properties by January 31, 2024, they shall not be able to avail 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance payment of tax in next financial year by June 30, 2024,’ stated MCD.

They added that in most cases of non-residential properties, Corporation officers are doing the process but the responsibility is on the owners to ensure their property has been geotagged. For property owners not registered at MCD property tax portal, they will need to do the registration first and then undergo the geotagging process.

If they fail to register their properties by January 31, 2024, the Corporation will recover tax and lodge prosecution charges against them.