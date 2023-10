Th e Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Raja Iqbal Singh alleged on Wednesday that the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act was being violated for the last 4 to months. According to the Act, agendas of House meetings need to be decided and distributed at least 72 hours before the Session but the former Mayor claimed that for the last few months, the agenda has been distributed at the start of House meetings. “Month after month, the Councillors are being denied the opportunity to study the meeting agenda and therefore resolutions are passed without proper discussion. Th e MCD meeting is scheduled for October 27, but till October 25, the agenda has not

come out,” said Singh, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemns the violation of DMC Act. While the official agenda for the upcoming House session has not yet come out, there is a probability that it will include Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) workers being offered vacant posts under Multi Task

Service. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and Raja Iqbal Singh claimed that this action will mislead the DBC workers. “Th e DBC Workers have

contributed a lot in the working of MCD and helped control spread of not only dengue, malaria, swine flu but also COVID. BJP has all along tried to regularise the services of these DBC Workers and repeatedly passed resolutions for creation of fresh regular DBC posts. We have also

sent the proposal to Delhi government but they refused to sanction fresh posts citing economic burden as the reason,” said Sachdeva.

Th e BJP leaders demanded that the Delhi government accept the proposals by North, South and East MCDs for sanctioning 3,112 additional Grade

IV posts in the Corporation to adjust and regularise the Domestic Breeding Checkers workers