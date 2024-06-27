MCD likely to table proposal to increase parking fees by 4 times

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is likely to table a proposal for increasing the parking fees by four times when the pollution levels cross stage-II of GRAP in the city. Another proposal for extending the agreement of automated toll collecting system at 13 major road entry points connecting to Delhi is also likely to be tabled in the MCD House for administrative approval. The MCD House meeting is slated for June 27 at the corporation’s headquarters. According to the agenda of the meeting, enhancement of parking fees by four times is proposed under stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and its adjoining areas. It aims to control the pollution levels in the city caused by the movement of vehicles.