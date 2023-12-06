MCD likely to make budgetary allocation through AI

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is expected to make a budgetary allocation for the monitoring of civic amenities including solid waste management through Artificial Intelligence in its upcoming special budget meeting slated for December 8, according to an MCD source.

However, there is no official confirmation over this by the municipal.

The civic body is likely to set aside a significant amount of fund for

the use of technology to deliver its daily services in three identified wards in the Shahdra South Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, and Central Zone, the source said.

According to the source, a blueprint of 100-day action plan based on the review and assessment of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) situation in these areas will be prepared to carry out the development work.

A third party agency is likely to prepare this action plan and audit situation of SWM in identified areas.