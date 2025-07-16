MCD launches spl drive against mosquito breeding, inspects over 1.2 lakh premises

NEW DELHI: In an effort to control the spread of vector-borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Public Health Department has conducted a special checking drive across the city to destroy mosquito breeding at its source.

As part of the drive, officials inspected 1,21,344 premises across all MCD zones, focusing on vulnerable localities prone to mosquito breeding. The inspection led to the detection and destruction of mosquito breeding at 1,415 sites. Anti-larval measures were also carried out on the spot, the civic body said in a statement on Tuesday.

To raise awareness among residents, the department displayed 197 polyfoam charts and banners at various locations and pasted 3,408 warning stickers. In addition, 939 legal notices were issued to property owners and occupants found violating guidelines to prevent mosquito breeding. The MCD also initiated 209 prosecutions against persistent offenders.

Officials noted that mosquito breeding was commonly found in clean stagnant water stored in drums, coolers, tyres, flower pots, overhead tanks, and discarded containers. “The public can play a key role in preventing diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya by ensuring there is no water stagnation in and around their premises,” an official said.

The civic body’s statement further identified high-risk areas for mosquito breeding, including construction sites, parks, nurseries, government offices, police stations with seized goods, DTC depots, DDA premises, Delhi Jal Board facilities, drains, water bodies, monuments, and tourist spots.

The MCD has been running regular drives in campaign mode to check vulnerable spots, especially during the monsoon when the risk of mosquito breeding increases significantly. With dengue and malaria cases on the rise in parts of Delhi in recent weeks, the civic body has urged residents and institutions to cooperate with anti-larval activities and maintain hygiene to curb the spread of vector-borne diseases.