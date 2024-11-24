MCD launches software for registration & monitoring of bulk waste generators

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an advanced software platform designed to streamline the registration and monitoring of Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) in the city. This initiative, in line with the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, is part of MCD’s ongoing efforts to improve waste management systems and reduce the environmental impact of landfill waste.

BWGs, including residential complexes, commercial establishments, hospitals, hotels, banquet halls, and institutions that generate more than 100 kilograms of waste per day, will be required to register on the new platform. The software provides an easy-to-use system that helps these entities comply with waste segregation, processing, and disposal regulations directly at the source.

“The new software platform will enhance MCD’s ability to monitor and track waste disposal practices among BWGs. It ensures accountability, helping to address waste management challenges promptly,” said a MCD offcial.

This digital initiative also aims to facilitate timely interventions and ensure that waste management practices align with citywide sustainability goals.

Through the new system, BWGs can register using the 311 app or the official portal. The software will monitor their compliance with waste management norms, ensuring that waste is properly segregated and disposed of. Failure to register or maintain proper waste disposal practices will result in penalties under the applicable laws.

By leveraging this technology, MCD hopes to significantly reduce the burden on Delhi’s landfills and improve the overall waste management infrastructure of the city. The new software is seen as a vital step towards achieving a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable Delhi.

MCD has urged all eligible Bulk Waste Generators to complete their registration as soon as possible. BWGs needing assistance or further details can visit the official MCD website or contact the DEMS department at their respective

zonal offices.