MCD launches second edition of 100 Days to Beat Plastic campaign

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched the second edition of 100 Days to Beat Plastic campaign with the objective of eliminating single-use plastic, informed the corporation on Tuesday.



Under the campaign, they have distributed Students vs Plastic toolkits to create awareness amongst students about the environmental implications of single-use plastics. Educational institutions in Delhi could register themselves to utilise the tool kit from February 5, 2024 and there are 1,548 registrations till date.

“Students vs Plastic tool kit is a comprehensive guide for institutes to actively contribute to waste management and reduction in plastic usage. Through this tool kit each participating student can adopt 5 households and raise awareness about single use plastic and use alternatives.

“The educational institutions will have to conduct a minimum of 5 activities before the final submission. It may include activities like Reel making, bag paintings, debates, competitions, rallies, street plays etc. Further an inspection team may visit the institute on any day to assess the process,” explained MCD.

Participating institutions have been instructed to submit a report on their activities by May 15. The reports will be assessed and awards will be given out in four categories – primary, secondary, senior secondary and vocational + college level.