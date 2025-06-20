MCD launches portal for instant health trade licence

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has rolled out an online portal that generates instant health trade licences after relevant documents are uploaded on it and necessary licensing fee is paid. The MCD, however, warned against misuse of the new system, saying concealing facts will be subject to immediate revocation.

The portal aims to make the process more transparent, efficient and user-friendly for designated health trades across the city, a statement said.

Under the new system, traders can now obtain their health trade licences instantly by uploading the required documents and paying the necessary processing, registration, and licensing fees online.