MCD launches ‘next generation’ Online Building Plan Sanction

New Delhi: Municipal Corporation of Delhi Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti launched new and updated software for Building Plan Sanction (OBPS) with latest technology for fresh residential plots. On the occasion on Monday, Bharti said that this software is developed under the ‘Ease of doing business’, and the module will streamline the whole sanction system and also make the entire approval process easier, faster, transparent and hassle-free for the citizens. He said the building plan sanction in MCD are being done through online mode. The old software system was developed by the MCD in 2011 which was supposed to be updated as per the prevailing new technology. IT team of MCD has developed the online Building Plan Sanction module with latest and advanced technology.



The system is available for use with immediate effect. Some of the main features of this new module include computers programmes that have been rewritten in new languages. The cloud system has been taken making the process faster and reliable. The rule engine has been developed in new language and many new features as per provisions of MPD/UBBL have been added. The system has been developed with dynamics features i.e. the changes may be done by the system administrator immediately.

The remaining modules will be added in the system in due course of time.