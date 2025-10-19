MCD launches month-long cleanliness drive

New Delhi: In a major push to make the national capital cleaner and greener, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a month-long special cleanliness drive targeting over 500 Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) across all its zones.

The campaign aims to permanently eliminate garbage accumulation sites and promote sustainable waste management practices across Delhi.

Leader of the House Parvesh Wahi announced that the drive, beginning this week, will see senior civic leaders including Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Vice Chairperson Sunder Tanwar, Education Committee Chairperson Yogesh Verma, and DEMS Committee Chairperson Sandeep Kapoor personally inspecting 517 identified GVP locations every morning.

Speaking about the initiative, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh appealed to residents to actively cooperate with MCD in maintaining cleanliness.

“Keeping Delhi clean and green is our collective responsibility,” he said, urging citizens to participate in community-level cleanliness efforts and avoid littering.