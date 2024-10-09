MCD launches campaign to free Capital from garbage, pollution

New Delhi: In a proactive move to enhance the cleanliness and environmental quality of the Capital as the festive season approaches, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has announced a comprehensive city-wide campaign aimed at eliminating garbage and pollution.



Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal unveiled the initiative, which seeks to ensure that all 250 wards in Delhi are free from garbage and debris.

Dr. Shelly Oberoi highlighted the dual challenges facing the city stating, “Delhi faces two major problems. The first is Municipal Solid Waste, that is, garbage, and the second is Construction and Demolition Waste, which is debris.”

She noted the prevalent issue of improper disposal of waste, with garbage often discarded in public spaces such as

street corners, parks, and back lanes. The mayor emphasised that construction sites

frequently contribute to pollution by improperly managing debris, which significantly impacts air quality.

Reflecting on past efforts, Oberoi mentioned, “In 2021, the Supreme Court issued an order directing the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement dust control measures and create C&D sites.” She reported that last year, the MCD successfully established designated Construction and Demolition sites, which greatly reduced visible debris on the streets. “The public also supported this effort, and with the help of our municipal staff, many tons of debris were sent to the designated sites,” she added.

To mobilise resources for this campaign, Oberoi announced that deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners across all 12 zones of Delhi will conduct daily inspections of their designated areas. Additionally, Junior Engineers (JE) and sanitary inspectors will provide daily reports certifying that their wards are free from garbage and debris. “The municipal corporation is now

ready. Its biggest responsibility is to improve waste management,” she stated. The mayor appealed to citizens for support, saying, “It is our collective responsibility to ensure the cleanliness of Delhi, especially during the upcoming festival season when pollution remains an issue.” She urged residents to cooperate with municipal staff, highlighting the importance of community involvement in maintaining a clean environment.

Mukesh Goyal echoed these sentiments, emphasising the structured approach being adopted. “Certain steps are being taken by the municipal corporation to make Delhi free of garbage, debris, and pollution. The first step is assigning responsibility for garbage management to the sanitary inspector and junior engineer maintenance of each ward,

who will submit daily reports,” he said.