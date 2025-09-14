MCD launches bottle crusher

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), South Zone, inaugurated a plastic bottle crushing machine at Atmaram Sanatan Dharam College as part of its ongoing initiatives to promote sustainable waste management. The installation, carried out under the corporation’s partnership with Coca-Cola India through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, was facilitated by the environmental organisation Ecowings.

The machine aims to encourage responsible disposal of plastic bottles within the campus, ensuring that recyclable waste is collected and channelled efficiently. MCD officials highlighted that such interventions are vital in addressing the growing challenge of single-use plastic and in instilling eco-friendly practices among the youth. The college administration welcomed the initiative, noting that students will benefit from exposure to practical sustainability measures.

As part of the event, cow dung-based biodegradable pots were distributed to faculty members, underscoring the significance of traditional and eco-sensitive alternatives. MCD representatives stressed that these symbolic gestures not only promote sustainable living but also remind citizens of the importance of reducing dependence on plastic.

The civic body affirmed that more bottle crushing units are planned across educational institutions in Delhi, reinforcing its commitment to building a cleaner and greener city.