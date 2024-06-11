MCD launches anti-encroachment drive in Bhalaswa Dairy Colony

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Bhalaswa Dairy Colony to reclaim government land and ensure the unobstructed use of common passages by the residents.



The operation was conducted by a joint team that consisted of members from the veterinary department, the engineering department, and the general branch along with the assistance of the local police.

The action was taken against illegally harboured dairy animals in sheds adjoined to the occupant’s dairy plots.

Through the course of the operation, 10 illicit sheds and structures used for dairy activities were taken down. The motive of the operation was to take action against the encroachments and obstruction of common passages by certain occupants in the Bhalaswa Dairy Colony civil lines.