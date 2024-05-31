MCD issues urgent fire prevention measures following recent incidents

NEW DELHI: In light of recent fire incidents, the MCD has issued preventative fire safety instructions aimed at protecting residents, employees, and property. These measures are to be enforced in hospitals, dispensaries, schools, community centers, multi-level parkings, zonal offices, and other buildings frequented by large gatherings of people.



The aforementioned instructions include inspection of fire fighting systems, inspection of electrical load audits, and implementation of oxygen safety protocols for critical areas like hospitals along with adherence to the National Building Code, Fire Safety NOC and staff training and drills.

The issue dictates the regular inspection of fire-fighting systems by the Electrical Department. This will include checking the expiry dates on extinguishers, accessibility of fire hydrants and availibitly of adequate water pressure in hydrants. The fire alarms should be operational and audible.

A regular schedule is to be established for these inspections, which will include monthly checks of fire extinguishers and quarterly tests of hydrants and fire alarms.

High-demand areas like ICUs are to be evaluated regularly on power consumption which will be done by bi-annual audits to determine the building’s power consumption.

Hospital areas, particularly patient rooms, hallways and common areas should have fire alarms and smoke detectors installed. The materials used in hospital construction are to be audited and any combustible materials that are identified are to be replaced with fire-resistant alternatives.

Areas with oxygen tanks should be strictly no-smoking zones and controls on heat sources have to be established.

Areas such as ICUs, and operational theatres should be fitted with automatic sprinklers and accessible hose pipes.

Each hospital is to formulate an SOP that is to be followed in case of a fire incident.

Electrical ducts are to be inspected to ensure they are sealed with materials like intumescent or fire-stopping sealants. Overloading is to be avoided by using power management systems to monitor electrical loads.

Regular inspections will be made to ensure adherence to the latest safety standards of the National Building Code 2016. This includes ensuring ventilation, fire-resistant doors and provision of emergency lighting.

An annual review of the Fire Safety No-Objection Certificate as per the Fire Safety Rules of the Govt. of NCT of Delhi is to be conducted. The review will include submitting fire safety plans and records of the equipment in use.

Continuous training programs for staff are to be implemented along with bi-annual fire drills and evacuation drills. The evacuation drills will be conducted in accordance with a well-detailed evacuation plan which will include marked escape routes, emergency exits and safe assembly areas.