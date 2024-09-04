MCD invites e-tenders for 99 surface parking lots across Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited e-tenders for the allotment of 99 surface parking sites across the capital on a monthly license fee basis. This initiative aims to ease traffic congestion in Delhi by enhancing parking facilities across various zones.



The new tender introduces 15 parking sites for the first time, including key locations such as Bawana Industrial Area, Narela Industrial Area, Wazirpur, Ashok Vihar, Shakti Nagar, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Azadpur Mandi, Janakpuri East Metro Station, Krishna Park Extension, Red Fort, Hardyal Library, and Jia Sarai near the IIT gate. These new parking sites will collectively accommodate 2,890 cars and 1,493 two-wheelers, significantly expanding parking capacity in the city.

The tender also covers two clusters in Shastri Nagar and Daryaganj. Most of the parking sites included in the tender were previously operational, but their tender periods have expired. The new tender process will reassign these sites under fresh agreements.

The parking sites will be allotted for an initial period of three years, with an option to extend the term by an additional two years upon mutual agreement. To ensure transparency and convenience, parking fees will be issued to commuters through electronic handheld devices.

Interested parties must submit their bids by September 23. The MCD currently operates over 400 parking sites across Delhi; and with these new allotments, it aims to enhance the efficiency and availability of parking spaces, contributing to smoother traffic flow and better urban management in Delhi.