MCD intensifies war against dust, toxic air

New Delhi: As Delhi’s air quality continues to plummet, making it one of the most polluted cities in the country, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ramped up anti-pollution measures in a citywide effort to curb the rising crisis. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing the ‘severe’ mark in several areas, the Corporation has launched stringent monitoring, mechanical cleaning, and enforcement drives across the Capital.

According to a recent study, one in every seven deaths in Delhi in 2023 was linked to air pollution, highlighting the grave health emergency caused by prolonged exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5). Experts at AIIMS Delhi warned that persistent inhalation of toxic air can lead to chronic respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and premature deaths. “Children and the elderly are particularly vulnerable we are seeing a surge in patients with severe breathing difficulties and aggravated asthma,” said an AIIMS pulmonologist.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh stated that MCD has deployed 52 Mechanical Road Sweepers covering 3,400 km of major roads, with 18 more to be added soon. Over 160 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns are operating daily, while 20 fixed guns function at landfill sites. Additionally, 106 dedicated sites have been created for safe construction and demolition waste disposal.

In a recent inspection at Anand Vihar one of Delhi’s pollution hotspots Additional Commissioner Liladhar Meghwal directed officials to work with multiple agencies for pollution control and ensure smog towers operate for extended hours. He further informed that improperly parked vehicles blocking traffic were challaned, and ongoing road works were being expedited.

Mayor Singh reaffirmed MCD’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, stating, “Delhi’s battle against air pollution demands collective action. MCD is doing its part, but citizens must also step up segregate waste, curb burning, and reduce vehicular pollution.”