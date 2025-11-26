MCD intensifies sanitation measures after CM Gupta’s cleanliness directive

NEW DELHI: In a bid to accelerate Delhi’s cleanliness drive and strengthen legacy waste management, Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Mr. Pravesh Wahi, convened a high-level review meeting on Monday. The meeting gained added significance after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the corporation to fast-track sanitation reforms across the city.

The session was attended by Deputy Mayor Jaibhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Vice-Chair Sunder Singh, DEMS Committee Chair Sandeep Kapoor, Additional Commissioner (DEMS) Arun Mishra, and senior engineering officials.

Wahi informed that night-cleaning operations have already begun in major markets and high-footfall zones. A ward-wise list for mechanised night sweeping is being prepared, along with additional deployment of cleaning machines wherever required. He instructed MCD officials to conduct regular surprise inspections, while the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, committee heads and councillors will monitor hygiene conditions within their respective wards.

Stricter Monitoring at Bhalswa Landfill

To expedite legacy waste reduction, Wahi mandated weekly disposal status reports at Bhalswa landfill, supplemented by drone-based surveillance. He emphasised that coordinated action with the Delhi Government will improve technology, resources and on-ground accountability.

Outsourced Community Toilet Management

A key decision in the meeting was to move community toilet maintenance to an outsourced model, ensuring improved cleaning, repairs and monitoring. Officials confirmed that resources, staff support and operational systems are in place.

Additionally, beautification of dhalau (garbage transfer) sites, including wall painting and public-awareness messaging, has been prioritised to enhance neighbourhood aesthetics and promote civic responsibility. Wahi affirmed that these measures will yield visible improvements in sanitation across all wards, reinforcing Delhi’s commitment to a cleaner urban environment.