MCD intensifies inspections and legal action on mosquito hazards

NEW DELHI: With the Capital witnessing a sharp rise in mosquito-borne illnesses, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an intensified campaign to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Chairperson of the Standing Committee, Satya Sharma, said the civic body is adopting a “mission mode” approach to disease prevention through large-scale awareness campaigns, intensified inspections, and inter-agency coordination.

Nearly 3,000 Domestic Breeding Checkers (DBC) and 2,000 field workers are engaged in ground-level inspections and anti-mosquito measures across all wards. Each worker has been allotted beat-wise areas to ensure door-to-door checks, insecticide spraying in drains, and the destruction of mosquito breeding sites. “Our workers are not only inspecting houses but also educating citizens on preventive measures,” Sharma said.

To strengthen field operations, 4 to 6 hand fogging machines have been provided in every ward, enabling swift spraying. A special inspection team at the headquarters level has been constituted to monitor progress. According to official figures, over 26.7 million houses have been inspected this year, with 137,043 found positive for mosquito breeding. More than 879,000 households have been sprayed with insecticides.

Legal enforcement under the Malaria Bye-laws of the DMC Act has also been stepped up. Till now, 98,976 notices have been issued and 18,795 prosecutions carried out. “The Corporation has decided to further intensify legal action against violators,” Sharma emphasised.

MCD has launched special anti-mosquito drives in vulnerable areas, coordinating with key agencies, while urging citizens to prevent stagnant water and support dengue-malaria control efforts.