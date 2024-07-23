MCD intensifies efforts to prevent vector borne diseases

New Delhi:The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a special drive to check MCD schools and educational institutions in all 12 zones for mosquito breeding, in an attempt to intensify its efforts to control and prevent vector-borne diseases.



During the drive 2,370 MCD schools were checked, out of which the breeding of mosquitos were found and destroyed in 360 areas. 235 legal notices and 67 prosecutions were issued against the defaulters. All the heads of the MCD schools and educational institutions were instructed to take preventative measures to control mosquito breeding in their areas.

Mosquitoes are responsible for the spread of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya. Mosquitoes breed in clean stored water in drums, coolers, flower pots, overhead tanks etc. The MCD directed citizens to prevent water stagnation in and around their houses to assist the effort.