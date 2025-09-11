MCD integrates factory license fee with property tax portal

New Delhi: In a move hailed as a major reform for Delhi’s industrial sector, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has integrated the factory license fee module with the property tax portal, enabling entrepreneurs to make both payments through a single platform. The initiative, launched at the Civic Centre by Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, is expected to ease compliance requirements and bring transparency to the licensing process.

Earlier, industrial units were required to file separate applications and make payments through different portals to obtain factory licenses and pay property tax. With the new system, the factory license fee fixed at 5 per cent of the annual property tax will now be automatically generated alongside the property tax payment. Upon payment, the deemed license will be issued instantly, eliminating the need for separate inspections and approvals from MCD.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh described the integration as a “historic step towards ending the Inspector Raj,” adding that entrepreneurs would benefit from a simplified, transparent, and time-bound process. “This reform is not just about convenience; it will provide momentum to industrial development and help foster trust between the civic administration and industries,” he said.

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma underlined that the reform reflects the foresight of the Corporation. “By combining two processes into one, industries will no longer face delays and repeated inspections. The move ensures greater transparency and will save valuable time for entrepreneurs,” she said.

The system also recognises units located in re-development or confirming areas on the basis of their MSME Registration Certificate or lease documents issued by GNCTD/DSIIDC, which will now be deemed as MCD factory licenses. Around 30,000 licences are registered with MCD. Officials said the new single-window system will ease compliance, boost registrations, and enhance revenue, as part of efforts to make Delhi more business-friendly.