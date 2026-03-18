MCD inspects key areas

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday carried out a surprise field inspection in parts of Central Zone, including Nizamuddin and nearby areas, as part of its ongoing cleanliness drive. The inspection was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Central Zone) Shashwat Saurabh, with senior officials reviewing sanitation conditions at dhalaos, public spaces and major roads. Authorities assessed cleanliness along

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in Nizamuddin and extended inspections to Nehru Place.

During the drive, encroachments were removed from several public areas, particularly in Nizamuddin Basti. Officials also took action against illegal occupation of footpaths in Aastha Kunj Park and Okhla Phase-III, aiming to restore accessibility and improve civic conditions. Officials said the drive focused on staff accountability alongside cleanliness, with strict instructions on attendance and performance. Regular monitoring, consistent sanitation standards and anti-encroachment measures were stressed. MCD said such inspections aim to strengthen implementation and improve public spaces.