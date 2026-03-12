MCD inducts 48 tipper trucks to strengthen sanitation operations

NEW DELHI: Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Tuesday flagged off 48 CNG-based tipper trucks from the headquarters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to strengthen horticulture waste management and sanitation operations across the Capital.

The trucks, fitted with hydraulic tipping mechanisms, will be used for the collection and transportation of green waste generated from municipal parks and green spaces across various zones of the city. Officials said the induction of the new fleet is expected to improve the efficiency and speed of horticulture waste disposal.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by Satya Sharma, Harish Oberoi, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, along with other senior civic officials.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the addition of the new vehicles would significantly boost the Corporation’s ability to manage horticulture waste across Delhi. “These CNG-based vehicles equipped with hydraulic tipping features will facilitate the efficient transportation of green waste from municipal parks,” he said.

The Mayor added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen civic amenities in coordination with the Delhi government. He noted that under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the civic body is working to improve sanitation and urban infrastructure in the Capital.

Officials said the vehicles were procured with financial support from the Government of India under the Urban Development Fund. The trucks will transport green waste to MCD processing and composting centres. With the new fleet, vehicles for horticulture waste collection have increased to 74, expected to reduce manual effort and improve operational efficiency.