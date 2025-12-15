MCD inaugurates Ayushman Arogya Kendra in S Delhi

New Delhi: Ayushmann Arogya Kendra inaugurated at Giri Nagar, Nehru Place in a significant step towards strengthening primary healthcare infrastructure in the national capital, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday inaugurated a new Ayushman Arogya Kendra at Giri Nagar, Nehru Place, in South Delhi. The initiative is part of the civic body’s broader effort to ensure accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services for residents, particularly at the neighbourhood level.

The newly inaugurated centre is expected to cater to the healthcare needs of local residents by offering a range of essential primary health services. These include outpatient consultations, free basic diagnostic tests, preventive care, health counselling and necessary treatment facilities. Officials said the focus of the Ayushman Arogya Kendras is to reduce the burden on larger government hospitals by addressing common ailments and preventive health needs closer to people’s homes.

Speaking on the occasion, civic authorities underlined that the centre would play a crucial role in strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery. “Primary healthcare is the first point of contact for citizens, and facilities like Ayushman Arogya Kendras help in early diagnosis and timely treatment. This not only improves health outcomes but also reduces healthcare costs for families,” an MCD official said.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of senior MCD officials, local representatives and healthcare staff, reflecting the collaborative approach adopted by the civic body in rolling out public health initiatives. Residents welcomed the development, noting that the availability of free consultations and basic medical services within the locality would be especially beneficial for the elderly, women and economically weaker sections.

According to the MCD, the Ayushman Arogya Kendra model aligns with the vision of building a healthier and cleaner Delhi by strengthening preventive and promotive healthcare. The civic body has reiterated its commitment to expanding such centres across different zones of the city to ensure equitable access to healthcare services.

With the launch of the Giri Nagar facility, South Delhi adds another node to its growing network of community-based health centres, signalling a steady move towards decentralised and people-centric healthcare delivery in the capital.