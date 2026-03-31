MCD inaugurates ₹12.5 crore school

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday inaugurated a newly constructed primary school in the Karol Bagh zone, built at a cost of ₹12.5 crore, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen public education infrastructure.



Located at Prem Nagar near Gaushala Park in Baljit Nagar ward, the school complex spans nearly two acres. The building comprises 20 classrooms, 14 additional rooms, a multipurpose hall, and adequate sanitation facilities, along with green and recreational spaces. The campus has been designed to provide a conducive learning environment with modern amenities.

Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi said the newly constructed school reflects the civic body’s commitment to improving education standards. He sought to counter the perception that private schools are superior, asserting that municipal school teachers are equally, if not more, qualified. He urged educators to remain dedicated to shaping responsible citizens.

Education Committee Chairman Yogesh Verma described the school as a step towards nation-building, stating that it would play a vital role in shaping the future of students. He noted that several municipal school alumni have gone on to become civil servants, doctors, and engineers.

Verma added that over 800 municipal schools have been equipped with smart boards in line with the vision of to promote technology-driven education. He also highlighted provisions for benches through CSR initiatives and funds allocated for maintenance and sanitation improvements.

The MCD plans to develop “Nigam Shri Vidyalayas” across wards and has introduced a web application enabling parents to access student information, reflecting a broader push towards digital and infrastructural reform in civic education.