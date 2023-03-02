‘MCD impounds 1,300 stray cattle, seals 16 illegal dairies in Feb’

As part of a drive, civic authorities have impounded 1,300 stray cattle and sealed 16 illegal dairies in the month of February in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday. The veterinary services department of Keshavpuram Zone has “rescued 75 cattle” which were kept illegally in a park in the Kohat Enclave area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement. Under the drive that began on February 1, the MCD has impounded 1,300 stray cattle from all its 12 zones. Its veterinary services department has caught stray cattle from different areas, including, Todapur, Pan Mandi, Nabi Karim, Budh Vihar, Sector-23 Rohini, Sabholi, RK Puram, Sarita Vihar, Malka Ganj, among other places. An illegal dairy has been sealed in Ganga Vihar and the cattle after being “ear-tagged have been sent to designated ‘gaushalas’ for their further upkeep”, the statement said.