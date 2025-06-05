MCD, IIT Delhi hold workshop

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in collaboration with IIT Delhi, organised a workshop titled “Empowering Delhi for Greener Future” to promote effective solid waste management practices. The event was held at IIT Delhi and brought together scientists, civic officials, resident welfare associations, students, and environmental experts. The workshop focused on promoting sustainable waste practices, community engagement, and institutional reforms. Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, who attended the event, said the BJP-led MCD is committed to making the city clean, green, and beautiful. “We are fully dedicated to providing smooth and better civic amenities,” he said. During the event, the MCD launched a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) manual for ‘zero waste and plastic-free’ institutions and a monthly newsletter to support ongoing awareness efforts.