MCD house adjourned amid uproar; committee elections scheduled for August 6–7, says Mayor

NEW DELHI: A special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was adjourned within 10 minutes on Thursday following chaos by AAP councillors, while Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh announced that elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of special and ad-hoc committees will be held on

August 6 and 7.

The last date for filing nominations is July 31, the mayor said during a press conference held after the session, adding that all nominations submitted so far have been declared valid.

The mayor informed that during the session, the leader of the House had moved a proposal to nominate three members to the Education Committee and three members to the Ad-hoc Committee on Scheduled Caste Welfare and Reservation Implementation.

However, AAP councillors disrupted the proceedings, raising slogans and creating a ruckus in the House over their protest against the reduction in the number of members in the SC (Scheduled Caste) Committee from 35 to 21.

The protest erupted during a special session of the MCD convened to appoint members to various special and ad-hoc committees. Raising slogans against the BJP, AAP councillors demanded that the SC Committee be restored to its original 35-member strength to ensure adequate representation of the Dalit community.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said that the BJP, driven by its hunger for power, had slashed the number of members in the SC Committee just to ensure its own candidate becomes the chairperson.

“This is a direct attack on the rights of Dalits. Once again, the BJP has proven that it is anti-Dalit and will go to any extent—even snatching away constitutional rights—for political control,” he said.

Accusing the AAP of “deliberate disruption,” Mayor Singh said the party had chosen chaos over constructive discussion, both in the current and previous House sessions.

BJP leader Singh accused AAP of deliberately disrupting House proceedings to evade accountability. He claimed AAP stalled committee formation during its tenure to centralise power. In contrast, he said, BJP promptly initiated the process, supporting decentralised governance.