MCD hosts Swachhotsav in Nehru Place

New Delhi: In a vibrant display of civic energy and public participation, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) held a Swachhotsav programme in Nehru Place on Wednesday evening, anchoring it in the ongoing Seva Pakhwada campaign. The event brought together public representatives, officials, citizens and community institutions to reinforce the message that cleanliness is not just a government scheme, but a shared responsibility and a cultural ethos.

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Sh Tokhan Sahu, inaugurated the programme and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making cleanliness a national movement.

He noted that the PM himself led by example on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by taking up a broom, and said that today millions feel “cleanliness is our nature, our culture.” He commended MCD’s efforts in eliminating 151 garbage sites across Delhi, launching waste-to-energy and biogas projects, and planting more than 16,000 trees under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign. Underlining commitment, Sahu assured all public representatives of full support from the Central Government for Delhi’s development ambitions.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh appealed to every resident to actively engage in local cleanliness drives and cooperate with MCD’s efforts. “Keeping Delhi clean and green is our primary duty,” he said. MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri spoke of the urgent need to increase the number of sanitation workers and enhance infrastructure, calling such steps essential for turning Delhi into a “world-class city.”

He praised MCD’s recent decision to regularised sanitation workers and said that, with consistent effort and resources, Delhi’s environmental challenges can be overcome.