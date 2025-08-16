MCD holds Swachhta Pathshala at DPS RK Puram

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), South Zone, organized a “Swachhta Pathshala” at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, with the participation of nearly 300 students. The initiative aimed to instill a sense of responsibility among schoolchildren towards cleanliness, hygiene, and sustainable living.

During the session, officials from the MCD interacted with students through engaging workshops, discussions, and awareness activities, highlighting the importance of waste segregation, recycling, and community participation in keeping the city clean. Demonstrations and interactive modules encouraged students to take small yet impactful steps towards maintaining their surroundings. MCD officials emphasized that young citizens are crucial stakeholders in driving the Swachh Bharat Mission forward. By nurturing awareness at the school level, the civic body hopes to inspire long-term behavioral change. Students pledged to act as ambassadors of cleanliness.