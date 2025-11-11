MCD holds review meeting ahead of UNESCO delegation visit

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) conducted a review meeting in the City SP Zone ahead of the upcoming UNESCO delegation visit scheduled for December 2.

The session was chaired by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and attended by senior officials, directors, and support teams. Discussions focused on ongoing heritage management initiatives, cleanliness drives, and coordination efforts to ensure smooth facilitation of the visit.

MCD officials said the corporation is actively working with various departments to present Delhi’s cultural and civic achievements

effectively to the international delegation.